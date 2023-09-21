fbpx
Turkey's Caucasian diaspora supported the campaign against the law on apartments in Abkhazia

The public campaign against the law on apartments in Abkhazia was supported by the numerous Caucasian Diaspora of Turkey. More than fifty organizations representing not only ethnic Abkhazians, but also Circassians, Adygs, Kabardins, Ossetians, Ingush and other Caucasian peoples have drawn up a joint petition.

A special delegation from Istanbul arrived in Sukhum to present the petition to the Abkhazian leadership.

“In accordance with the principles outlined in the petition, we do not accept any revisions and other changes to the draft law on apartments. Only a complete refusal to consider it,” – said representatives of the diaspora.

They believe that the leadership of Abkhazia is obliged to listen to the opinion of the local community and the diaspora and stop consideration of the bill.

The bill on apartments, which Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania is actively lobbying under pressure from Moscow, actually abolishes the existing ban on sale of residential real estate to foreigners in the republic.

At the moment the bill is in parliament, but its consideration is stalled due to negative public reaction.

Assemblies of most cities and districts of Abkhazia, public organizations, scientific centers, creative unions opposed the adoption of this law. Signatures are being collected throughout the republic under the call to withdraw the bill.

The ban on acquisition of real estate by foreigners is explained, first of all, by fears of Abkhazians to disrupt the existing demographic balance in the republic. Abolition of the taboo, in their opinion, may lead to the fact that ethnic Abkhazians will once again find themselves in a minority in their historical homeland, as it already happened in the Soviet period.

Representatives of the diaspora met with members of parliament and presented their position on the draft law on apartments.

