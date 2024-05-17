fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Foreign agents' bill in Georgia
Foreign agents' bill in Georgia

Georgia Ombudsman: 93 of 180 protest arrests cite police misconduct

messenger vk-black email copy print

Protesters complain to Georgian Ombudsman

According to information from the Georgian Ombudsman’s office, its representatives visited 180 individuals arrested from April 15 to May 17 during protest actions against the “foreign agents” bill in Tbilisi. Ninety-three of the arrested individuals complained about police misconduct, while 71 requested intervention, prompting the Ombudsman to refer the matter to the special investigative service. Additionally, during this period, the office’s hotline received 382 calls.

The adoption by the Georgian parliament of the “foreign agents” law (“On Transparency of Foreign Influence,” or the “Russian law”) and the arrest of activists coincided with a visit to Georgia by a European Union delegation. Senior officials from EU member states strongly condemned these events.

Describing the situation as a “Georgian nightmare,” Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lithuanian parliament, Žygimantas Pavilionis, expressed his assessment.

I am disappointed,” stated Michael Roth, Chairman of the International Relations Committee of the German parliament. According to Roth, he is aware that civil society activists and parliamentarians are demanding sanctions from the European Union, but the most severe sanction would be the devaluation of candidate status for EU membership.

Protesters complain to Georgian Ombudsman

Most read

1

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

2

"The actions and words, the violence against society—it's all very Russian," Georgia's president to the country's authorities

3

Georgia's PM on the 'foreign agents' bill, sanctions, and the 'global party of war'

4

In Georgia, students have declared a strike

5

"Foreign agents bill" has been adopted. What's next? Details on Georgia president's veto procedure

6

Clerical uprising or political interference in the country: what is happening in Yerevan? Opinions

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews