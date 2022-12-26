US Congressman criticizes chairman of Georgian Dream party

Adam Kinzinger criticizes Irakli Kobakhidze

Republican American Congressman Adam Kinzinger has appealed to the chairman of the Georgian Dream party, Irakli Kobakhidze who, the day prior, criticized the presidents of Ukraine and Moldova for calling on the Georgian government to transfer Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia, for treatment abroad.

“You once mentioned Putin, Irakli… Do you know this person who invaded your country, killed people and continues to occupy it? This is your real enemy, isn’t it?” Kinzinger wrote on social media.

Now do Putin for once, Irakli…. You know the guy who invaded your country, killed people, and still occupies it? Your actual enemy…right? https://t.co/NAJts1NuHt — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) December 24, 2022



On December 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Georgian government to transfer Saakashvili for medical treatment abroad. Zelenskyy was joined by Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

In response, Kobakhidze said that Zelenskyy’s statement about Saakashvili was irrelevant and Sandu “should take care of their sixth president [actually the fifth, Igor Dodon, president of Moldova from 2016 to 2020], who is still in prison.”

According to Kobakhidze, the Zelenskyy government “was directly involved in the special operation to send Saakashvili to Georgia. The Ukrainian president’s statement is not of particular value to us.”

Mamuka Mdinaradze, chairman of the Georgian Dream parliamentary faction, repeated the ruling party’s belief that the purpose of Saakashvili’s visit to Georgia was “to drag Georgia into the war.”

“Yes, they [the top officials of Ukraine] have this expectation, and those who planned this operation have gotten even the President of Ukraine to call on the Georgian authorities to do this. These things don’t happen by accident. It was a special operation to involve Georgia in the war and split Georgia, which failed, and today we are considering all statements in this context,” Mdinaradze said.

