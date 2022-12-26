fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

US Congressman criticizes chairman of Georgian Dream party

messenger vk-black email copy print

Adam Kinzinger criticizes Irakli Kobakhidze

Republican American Congressman Adam Kinzinger has appealed to the chairman of the Georgian Dream party, Irakli Kobakhidze who, the day prior, criticized the presidents of Ukraine and Moldova for calling on the Georgian government to transfer Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia, for treatment abroad.

“You once mentioned Putin, Irakli… Do you know this person who invaded your country, killed people and continues to occupy it? This is your real enemy, isn’t it?” Kinzinger wrote on social media.


On December 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Georgian government to transfer Saakashvili for medical treatment abroad. Zelenskyy was joined by Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

In response, Kobakhidze said that Zelenskyy’s statement about Saakashvili was irrelevant and Sandu “should take care of their sixth president [actually the fifth, Igor Dodon, president of Moldova from 2016 to 2020], who is still in prison.”

According to Kobakhidze, the Zelenskyy government “was directly involved in the special operation to send Saakashvili to Georgia. The Ukrainian president’s statement is not of particular value to us.”

Follow us Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Mamuka Mdinaradze, chairman of the Georgian Dream parliamentary faction, repeated the ruling party’s belief that the purpose of Saakashvili’s visit to Georgia was “to drag Georgia into the war.”

“Yes, they [the top officials of Ukraine] have this expectation, and those who planned this operation have gotten even the President of Ukraine to call on the Georgian authorities to do this. These things don’t happen by accident. It was a special operation to involve Georgia in the war and split Georgia, which failed, and today we are considering all statements in this context,” Mdinaradze said.

Adam Kinzinger criticizes Irakli Kobakhidze

Most read

Latest news

Opinion

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews