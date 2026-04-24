On 21 April, after lengthy deliberations and heated debate, Abkhazia’s parliament rejected a request from the prosecutor general to strip opposition leader Kan Kvarchia of his parliamentary immunity.

Many in Abkhazia see the decision as significant: in effect, MPs — including those loyal to the government — sided with the opposition figure, going against the local authorities and, in a broader sense, against Russia.

In November 2025, Kan Kvarchia, along with several other opposition activists, exposed Russian political consultants who had been working illegally for pro-government candidates during municipal elections. The consultants, in turn, filed a complaint with Russia’s Investigative Committee, which opened a criminal case against the Abkhaz opposition figures on charges of robbery. Following this, Abkhaz law enforcement authorities were compelled to launch a similar case. Four opposition members have since been placed under house arrest, while two others have been banned from leaving the region. Only Kan Kvarchia has so far avoided prosecution, as he holds parliamentary immunity — which prosecutors unsuccessfully sought to revoke.

Abkhaz bloggers and social media users have been offering their own interpretations of the события, analysing what it could mean and what consequences it may have.

Blogger Kirill Bazilevsky wrote: “The parliament’s decision can be viewed in different ways. One can debate the motives of MPs — whether driven by principle or expediency. But the fact remains: parliament made a decision that is unlikely to benefit the executive authorities and certainly did not please representatives of the strategic partner — namely, Russia.

One conclusion can be drawn. About a year remains until the parliamentary elections. And until then, it seems, fundamental, complex and socially sensitive issues will not be brought into the public arena.

That means the election campaign — and its outcome — will be very interesting to watch.”

The Telegram channel Abkhazsky Literny wrote: “Did Kan Kvarchia benefit from parliament’s decision? Definitely yes. At the very least, he has avoided criminal prosecution. But at the same time, he has lost the aura of a persecuted opposition figure who suffered for the truth — because, in the end, he did not suffer.

Did the prosecutor general’s office win? Also yes. Formally, it fully carried out its duties. MPs did not dismiss the charges themselves; they simply refused to lift immunity. In terms of the socio-political situation ahead of the summer season and in a pre-election year, this is, in principle, also not a bad outcome.

The parliament’s decision has effectively deprived any potential protest of both its foundation and its platform. Now, something else will have to be found.”

Blogger Naira Amalia said: “The question remains open: who hired the political consultants? There have been investigations by the prosecutor’s office, court proceedings and parliamentary hearings, but behind all the noise, those responsible for this whole spectacle remain hidden — the ones who forced all of us, in one way or another, to be part of it.

The only thing that matters in this story is that Abkhazia’s laws were violated — repeatedly. Those who commissioned this must be held accountable. But where are they?”

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

Abkhazia’s parliament ‘protects’ opposition figure