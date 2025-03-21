Abkhazians with dual citizenship will only be allowed to enter Russia with Russian passport

Entry rules for Abkhazians traveling to Russia

Under new regulations, Abkhazia residents with dual citizenship (Abkhaz and Russian) are now required to enter Russia only with a Russian passport. The Abkhaz Foreign Ministry is holding consultations with relevant Russian agencies in an effort to restore the possibility of crossing the border using an Abkhaz passport.

For Abkhaz citizens without dual citizenship, nothing has changed.

The Abkhaz passport is not internationally recognised, and the majority of Abkhaz citizens also hold Russian citizenship. Until now, the Abkhaz passport could be used only for travel to Russia.

However, the new rule affects not only Abkhazians but all Russian citizens with dual citizenship. Under recent legislative amendments, Russian citizens holding two or more passports are considered solely as Russian nationals, regardless of where they live. Their second or third citizenship is simply not recognized by the Russian state.

What has angered many in Abkhazia most is Russia’s refusal to “acknowledge” their Abkhaz passport. The fact that the law also applies to all other dual nationals has done little to ease their frustration.

There have already been several reported cases where individuals holding Abkhaz passports were denied entry into Russia by border guards.

Abkhazia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Shamba sought to calm public concerns, expressing hope that the situation is temporary and that things will soon return to normal.

He referred to the 2008 intergovernmental agreement on mutual visa-free travel, which governs the border-crossing regime. According to this agreement, Abkhaz citizens are allowed to cross the border using either an Abkhaz or a Russian passport as a valid identity document.

