Controversial Abkhazian foreign minister removed from office

Abkhazian foreign minister fired

Abkhazia’s foreign Minister, Inal Ardzinba, has been relieved of his duties.

President Aslan Bzhania signed the decree to this effect.

Inal Ardzinba was one of the most controversial Abkhazian officials, with society having accumulated numerous grievances against him.

Information surfaced on local Telegram channels that Inal Ardzinba was summoned for questioning by the State Security Service, although JAMnews sources did not confirm this. According to our information, the former minister has already left Abkhazia and traveled to Russia.

By the president’s decree, the duties of the Foreign Minister have been entrusted to Deputy Minister Irakli Tuzhba.

