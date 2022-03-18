Abkhazian citizens to be able to apply for Russian citizenship via simplified procedure



Russian citizenship for Abkhazians

Citizen of Abkhazia may be able to become a Russian citizen via a simplified procedure. An agreement is being prepared between the Republic of Abkhazia and the Russian Federation on the regulation of the issue of double citizenship.

At that moment, almost 70% of the citizens of Abkhazia are simultaneously citizens of the Russian Federation. A large number of Russian passports were awarded to them after Moscow’s recognition of independence of Abkhazia in August 2008.

Starting from 2000 and until August 2008, the residents of Abkhazia just received Russian passports under a simplified system. This was explained by the fact that due to the non-recognition of Abkhazia, its inhabitants were considered stateless, and Russia, as the successor of the Soviet Union, gave them its citizenship.

After the Kremlin recognized the independence of Abkhazia in August 2008, the simplified system for obtaining Russian citizenship for the inhabitants of the republic automatically ceased to operate.

The new draft agreement, which is posted on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Abkhazia, provides for granting the citizens of Abkhazia the right to obtain citizenship of the Russian Federation in a simplified manner.

That is, Abkhazians will be able, without moving to Russia, as required by the rules of “common grounds”, to apply for a second, Russian, citizenship.

A Russian passport for Abkhazians is not only a social package provided by Moscow in the form of pensions, benefits and medical insurance, but also the opportunity to legally move around the world.

According to the draft agreement, the simplified procedure will operate unilaterally – only for citizens of Abkhazia.

That is, for Russians who want to obtain Abkhazian citizenship, nothing changes. For them, the procedure for acquiring Abkhaz citizenship remains the same – five years of permanent residence in the republic and knowledge of the Abkhaz language.

