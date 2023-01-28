fbpx
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

Abkhazian blogger on ineffectiveness of the state

Abkhazian blogger on state inefficiency

Blogger Dmitry Mushba recently analyzed Abkhazia’s main problems on his Telegram channel and what he believes are the government’s primitive approach to the solving them.

In his opinion, “in an attempt to explain their own inefficiency, the bureaucratic clique are always ready to blame anyone and anything except themselves.”

Car accidents


Mushba finds that increasing fines for negligent driving do nothing to reduce traffic accidents

“The question is, will the Ministry of Internal Affairs be able to ensure the inevitability of punishment and the equality of all before the law? It can be said for sure that the increase in fines will increase corruption. With all sorts of immunity, driving on a red light is nothing.”

Energy crisis


The blogger also does not like the idea of getting a Russian loan to solve problems in the energy sector:

“It is, of course, good that they are ready to give us money, but I would like to know what we will owe for it. It would be nice to discuss [it with the people], and then decide together whether we need such a loan or not. And especially the estimate must be known, of course.

Mining


Problems with energy are also connected to the crypto-mining boom, which the government of Abkhazia first legalized, then again outlawed, but still cannot bring under control.

The authorities unleash their anger on individual miners, without being interested in how the relevant equipment ends up in Abkhazia, Dmitry Mushba says:

“It would be possible to immediately attach a list of officials at various levels, deputies, security officials, heads of villages and districts that have their own mining farms.”

“How easy it is to make decisions when you know for sure that they will not affect you in any way. These loans will not be repaid to you, these fines will not be paid to you and your loved ones. Primitive measures do not suffice for complex challenges. This is an axiom,” Mushba concludes.

