Energy crisis in Abkhazia: Daytime power cuts loom

Energy crisis in Abkhazia

The previously announced energy collapse in Abkhazia has finally arrived. Previously framed as a schedule of rolling blackouts, the new system has now been officially termed a “power-on schedule.”

This means that electricity will only be available across the republic for a total of 4 hours and 40 minutes during the day. However, uninterrupted power supply is promised from 9 PM to 7 AM.

Abkhazia typically experiences electricity shortages in winter due to reduced output from the Inguri Hydropower Plant, the republic’s sole power source. In recent years, this “seasonal crisis” has worsened due to uncontrolled cryptocurrency mining, which has increased the republic’s overall electricity consumption by one-third. Abkhazia used to receive additional electricity from Russia. Some of this was purchased at a discounted rate, while another portion was provided for free as part of socio-economic assistance. However, after Abkhazia failed to fulfill several commitments to the Kremlin—most notably, passing a law allowing Russians to purchase residential property—this “humanitarian supply” ended.

Russia now sells electricity to Abkhazia at a market rate of 4 rubles [around $0.04] per kilowatt-hour, a cost the republic cannot afford. Currently, the state budget lacks sufficient funds to partially cover the energy deficit.

The only solution is to enforce strict energy-saving measures, which Abkhaz authorities implemented on November 1. Initially, electricity was cut for 4 hours a day, then for 6, and now for almost 10. According to experts, the situation may still worsen.

Social media users are boiling with outrage. Alongside a wave of negative emotions, various concrete and often extravagant proposals are being voiced.

One suggestion, for example, is to turn off the internet at night to prevent miners from using precious electricity to mine cryptocurrency. According to some social media users, this could save enough power to at least celebrate New Year “with the lights on.”

The opposition Telegram channel “Apsny Khabar” has put forward its own detailed and specific plan for overcoming the energy crisis by holding those responsible accountable:

Appointing a new prosecutor general independent of the current government (the term of the current prosecutor general ends on December 12) and immediately launching investigations into crimes in the budgetary, energy, and other critical sectors. Replacing the leadership of Abkhaz television to stop it from being a tool for manipulation and concealing the truth.

According to “Apsny Khabar,” ignoring these demands would be a clear indication that the authorities intend to continue covering up crimes and protecting corrupt officials.

“We have no other path but to restore justice through an independent prosecution system and objective investigations.

We cannot start with a ‘clean slate’—instead, we need criminal cases and the confiscation of property from corrupt officials at all levels.

The time for change is now, and it cannot be delayed any longer,” declares “Apsny Khabar.”

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are their own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.