Abkhaz capital bans scooters on the seaside boardwalk

The Abkhaz capital Sukhum has forbidden electric scooters on its central streets and boardwalk.

The head of the city administration of Beslan Eshba signed a decree “On the establishment of a ban on the use of electric scooters, electric scooters, gyro scooters and unicycles along Chitanava Street, Makhadzhirov Embankment and Dioskurov Embankment in Sukhum.”

Unlike in European cities, in Sukhum this type of mode of transport is not a means of transportation, but rather an attraction.

On the main embankment of the city, entrepreneurs offer to rent such a gadget from 5 to 30 minutes for $5-10.

Children and adolescents ride mainly along the pedestrian part of the boardwalk, and there are no special paths and zones in Sukhum. Drivers of such vehicles are often the culprits in collisions with pedestrians and even restaurant verandas.

Hence, the decision of the mayor to ban all this “transport” was greeted mainly with a bang.

“Well done, you did the right thing! Otherwise, you don’t know who you are and where you are!” writes resident of Sukhum Zamira Markholia.

“Great news, we walked with the children in constant tension when and from where a soundless shell would come,” writes Vyacheslav Popov.

