Abkhazia reacts to drone attack: authorities say situation under control, opposition doubts it

Abkhazia responds to drone incident

In response to an attack by drones reportedly of Ukrainian origin, Abkhazia’s president Badra Gunba convened an emergency meeting of the Security Council. Participants concluded that Ukraine had been attempting to “reconnoitre the situation” — to identify possible routes to bypass air defences near the Russian city of Sochi.

However, the word “Ukraine” does not appear in any of the official statements.

During a massive overnight raid from 4 to 5 March, around 30 drones were recorded — an unprecedented number for Abkhazia.

“In the past, isolated flights across the republic’s territory were also recorded — up to five to seven drones, some of which were shot down. But we did not publicise this in order not to create panic.

Today, when drone debris has been recorded in many settlements, there is nothing to hide: the air defences of Abkhazia and Russia are working together,” said Abkhazia’s air defence commander, Lieutenant General Adgur Gumba.

According to him, almost all the drones were shot down, with fragments discovered in 11 settlements.

At the same time, the commander added that sites within the republic were not the direct targets.

“Targets are destroyed either physically — with missiles and shells — or disabled by electronic warfare systems. In the latter case, the device becomes uncontrollable.

Our units try to adjust their fire so that a downed drone does not glide towards residential areas. Yesterday one of the devices damaged a high-voltage power line, but specialists promptly restored the electricity supply.”

The defence ministry reported on measures being taken to neutralise the drones, while the president instructed security agencies to ensure clear coordination between all relevant bodies when responding to such incidents.

Badra Gunba also ordered that public awareness work be organised to inform residents about safety measures and rules of conduct.

The opposition Telegram channel Respublika reacted sceptically to the authorities’ statements that “everything is under control”. According to the channel’s authors, the incident is further proof that changes are needed in the defence ministry — “preferably everything”.

“What else must happen before real reforms begin in Abkhazia’s defence ministry?

Drones are calmly flying across the entire country and falling in our districts. Society learns about this only after the fact, through fragments of information and rumours. If the defence system does not respond to new threats, it means it is either unprepared or not properly managed.

How many more signals must there be before real changes begin in the country’s defence system, rather than yet more talk about them?” Respublika writes.

