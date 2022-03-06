Abkhazia protests against fuel price hike



Fuel price rise in Abkhazia

Fuel is getting more expensive in Abkhazia and the government has introduced regulations setting margin limits for entrepreneurs. But the opposition and part of the citizens are dissatisfied and blame the government for its inability to resolve the situation.

Gasoline in Abkhazia again rose in price. Now, for a liter of AI-95, residents of the Republic have to pay 62 rubles (about $0.65), while for comparison in neighboring Russia it costs 54 ($ 0.56), and 52 in South Ossetia.

On March 1, the Cabinet of Ministers of Abkhazia approved the procedure for regulating prices for certain types of petroleum products and established marginal trade markups.

The government decree provides for fixing the maximum level of allowances for AI-92 gasoline from 6% to 14%, for diesel fuel from 2% to 5% until May 1, 2022.

This form of price regulation will determine the marginal level of surcharges for petroleum products in terms of purchase prices, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of the Republic Kristina Ozgan said.

“Since we cannot influence the formation of the input price, it is formed on the market in the Russian Federation, we have the ability to control the cost that is formed by suppliers. We will control the level of profitability of companies supplying and selling petroleum products by applying marginal markups for fuel types”, the minister explained.

“What explanation can there be for this, except for the personal interests of governments-leaders in the fuel business. Or is it the inability to negotiate with a partner? For comparison, from 2014 to 2019, the price of fuel in Abkhazia was on average 6 rubles lower than in Russia. Since 2020, in Abkhazia, the price of fuel has risen by an average of 20 rubles. per liter”, opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba wrote on his social media.

Mass messages about the rise in prices for public transport and taxis also appeared on social media.

A rally of those dissatisfied with the pricing policy is scheduled for March 6. An appeal was sent through messengers of residents:

“The rise in fuel prices affects all aspects of the lives of citizens!

Expensive gasoline = poverty of the population!

Dear brothers, friends, all citizens who are not indifferent to rising prices, please come and support this rally”.

