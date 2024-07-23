"EU decisions open new opportunities for Armenia": a comment from Yerevan

EU decisions on Armenia

At the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, two significant decisions regarding Armenia were approved. Specifically, the European Union will provide the country with 10 million euros from the European Peace Facility, and the European Commission will initiate a dialogue with Armenia on visa liberalization. Yerevan welcomed these decisions, with the country’s authorities calling them “historic.”

“In terms of Armenia’s European integration process, these are pivotal decisions that elevate Armenia-EU relations to a qualitatively new level,” stated Arman Yeghoyan, Chairman of the Parliamentary Commission on European Integration Issues.

Political scientist David Stepanyan believes that the decisions made by the EU are crucial for Armenia and create new prospects for closer cooperation.

More details on EU decisions

The funds provided from the European Peace Facility will be used to establish a modular field camp for one battalion in Armenia, which will also include a medical clinic.

The European Peace Facility (EPF) was created in 2021. It is an instrument through which Brussels provides resources to non-EU countries to enhance their defense capabilities, prevent conflicts, and strengthen peace. Through this mechanism, the EU has previously supported Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova.

The message from Brussels states that the EU aims to improve the logistical capabilities of the Armenian armed forces and support the protection of civilians in crisis situations.

Regarding the visa liberalization dialogue, it involves a significant number of reforms that the Armenian authorities will need to implement in various areas to meet EU requirements. As of now, Yerevan has not received this action plan, which is typically developed by the European Commission. Armenia is expected to receive a list of requirements by the end of 2024 or early next year.

A final decision will only be made if the country meets all the necessary criteria. It is emphasized that this is a labor-intensive and lengthy process.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated that the EU is determined to expand political and economic partnership with Armenia and strengthen relations in all areas:

“This also involves intensifying dialogue and cooperation in the field of security and foreign policy.“

“A significant milestone in partnership”

The Armenian foreign minister announced the EU’s decisions as a significant milestone in partnership. According to Ararat Mirzoyan, cooperation with the European Union is deepening due to shared values and principles.

“We welcome the historic decisions made by the EU at the level of foreign ministers regarding the support for Armenia within the framework of the European Peace Facility and the initiation of dialogue on visa liberalization,” he said.

Defense minister Suren Papikyan also expressed gratitude to the EU and all its member states:

“This is the result of cooperation based on mutual trust and shared interests between Armenia and the EU. It is aimed at strengthening Armenia’s defense capabilities. I am confident that this will give new impetus to closer cooperation with EU countries.”

Commentary

Political analyst David Stepanyan does not consider the provision of 10 million euros to Armenia for defense expenditures a “fateful decision.” However, he emphasizes that it is the first time the European Peace Facility is supporting a country that is a member of the CSTO, which operates under the aegis of Russia:

“A significant decision has been made, for which Armenia has traveled a long way. Excellent prospects are opening up for EU support to Armenia’s defense programs and enhancing our country’s resilience.“

David Stepanyan also commented on the start of the visa liberalization dialogue. He said that Armenia has been waiting for this decision for a long time.

In his opinion, the process will now accelerate, and a visa-free regime will be established in the near future, at most within two years:

“The visa regime for Armenia will be abolished if there are no changes in our policy aimed at rapprochement with the European Union.“

The decisions made, as the political analyst says, bring Armenia closer to Europe:

“This path is long and difficult. But Armenia has no alternative. It must move towards the EU and become a full-fledged member of the European family.”

Stepanyan also touched upon the possibility of holding a referendum on Armenia’s membership in the EU. This initiative was put forward by four non-parliamentary political forces. They have already organized discussions of their proposal with representatives of civil society, politicians, and political analysts. Hearings have also been held in parliament. But concrete steps from the ruling team have not yet been taken. Now they intend to start collecting signatures.

Stepanyan believes that without holding a referendum, Armenia cannot “position itself in the region as a country with a prospect of European integration.” The expert is convinced that they will manage to collect 50,000 signatures and even more:

“The majority in Armenia wants to travel to Europe. People see their country as part of the Western value system. The public expects and demands this from the government. If there is a referendum, I am absolutely sure that the result will be positive.”