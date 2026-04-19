Abkhazia’s Prosecutor General’s Office accused of leaking information to anonymous media

Abkhazia prosecutor’s office leak

Abkhazia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has been accused of leaking information to anonymous social media. Authorities, however, regularly insist they have no connection to these scandalous Telegram channels and do not know who runs them.

The leak came to light during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on legislation, which was considering a request from the prosecutor’s office to strip opposition leader Kan Kvarchia of his parliamentary immunity.

Kvarchia noted that pro-government anonymous Telegram channels had announced the document, its submission date, and the date of the committee hearings two days before the request was formally submitted to parliament – at a time when none of the deputies yet had that information.

It appears the leak came from Prosecutor General Adgur Agrba, who attended the committee hearings. He, however, denied any connection to the channels, saying they had even insulted him personally.

“At first glance the information may seem insignificant, but it clearly shows that state bodies are directly linked to anonymous channels, and the slander poured from these information dumps onto Abkhaz citizens is orchestrated by the authorities,” the opposition channel Abkhaz Portal wrote.

According to the channel’s authors, even if the prosecutor general himself was not involved in the leak, he certainly knows with whom he discussed the date of the parliamentary session. Therefore, the incident must be investigated; otherwise, there are strong grounds to believe that a senior official—the head of the prosecutor’s office – is implicated in insults and provocations against Abkhaz citizens.

The Abkhaz opposition regularly accuses the authorities and state television of “cooperating” with a network of anonymous social media that systematically insults opposition figures and spreads various fakes.

Even in cases where clear evidence of information leaks was apparent, no investigation has been conducted.

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