Abkhazia appoints ethnically Georgian Alexander Mirelli new President's Assistant

President of Abkhazia appointed ethnically Georgian assistant

A scandal has erupted in Abkhazia as the newly appointed assistant to the president, Alexander Mirelli, who was considered by many to be Italian because of his last name, turned out to be Georgian.

President Aslan Bzhania has already confirmed that his new assistant is ethnically Georgian. President’s press service characterized the appointee as a respected person who was awarded in Russia with “medals, certificates of honor, and letters of welcome”. It was also emphasized that he had received an award from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It turned out that Alexander Mirelli used to have the surname Mirilashvili. He was born in Sukhumi, and in 1992, when the Georgian-Abkhazian war began, he moved to Moscow.

Mirelli is listed on the website of the Georgian diaspora in Russia – kartvelebi.ru. There he is presented as a statesman and public figure.

Screenshots from this site were published by the famous Abkhaz journalist Nizfa Arshba.

