fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Abkhazia

Abkhazia appoints ethnically Georgian Alexander Mirelli new President's Assistant

messenger vk-black email copy print

President of Abkhazia appointed ethnically Georgian assistant

A scandal has erupted in Abkhazia as the newly appointed assistant to the president, Alexander Mirelli, who was considered by many to be Italian because of his last name, turned out to be Georgian.

President Aslan Bzhania has already confirmed that his new assistant is ethnically Georgian. President’s press service characterized the appointee as a respected person who was awarded in Russia with “medals, certificates of honor, and letters of welcome”. It was also emphasized that he had received an award from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It turned out that Alexander Mirelli used to have the surname Mirilashvili. He was born in Sukhumi, and in 1992, when the Georgian-Abkhazian war began, he moved to Moscow.

Mirelli is listed on the website of the Georgian diaspora in Russia – kartvelebi.ru. There he is presented as a statesman and public figure.

Screenshots from this site were published by the famous Abkhaz journalist Nizfa Arshba.

President of Abkhazia appointed ethnically Georgian assistant

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening, or otherwise unacceptable

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews