Abkhaz TikToker accused of treason for saying Abkhazia is part of Georgia

Abkhazian TikToker accused of treason

A TikTok blogger from Abkhazia was charged with treason. The State Security Service stated that “Daur Buava is campaigning for the entry of Abkhazia into Georgia”.

The criminal case was launched after a video was posted on Bouava’s TikTok account, @tarielovich78.



“The author of the videos, being on the territory of Georgia, in his propaganda highlights the future positive aspects of the accession of the Republic of Abkhazia to Georgia. Thus, he provides assistance to a foreign state in carrying out hostile activities, with an encroachment on the sovereignty and security of the Republic of Abkhazia”, the State Security Service of Abkhazia said in a statement.

In his video, Buava says that “the Georgian authorities, represented by the president, expressed their position on Abkhazia and Tskhinvali. And despite the propaganda of some people, this once again underlines that Tbilisi is committed to a peaceful solution”.

Daur Buava, a 27-year-old resident of the city of Tkuarchala, left Abkhazia two years ago and permanently resides in Georgia, reports the State Security Service of Abkhazia.

Russian law enforcement agencies also have criminal claims against Bouava. In 2015, he was put on the wanted list for suspected involvement in drug trafficking.

According to the amendments made three years ago to the Criminal Code of Abkhazia, “the participation of Abkhaz citizens in any negotiations on changing the status of Abkhazia as an independent state, as well as agitation and propaganda about the republic’s entry into any state, is a criminal offense and is punishable by a prison term of 10 – 15 years.

In the new video, the blogger says that negative propaganda has been launched against him in Abkhazia. “This is completely absurd. There is nothing illegal in my actions. I don’t pose any threat. I only stand for peace”.

