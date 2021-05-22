Abkhaz opposition demands president's resignation

Abkhazia’s largest opposition group Aruaa calls on President Aslan Bzhania to resign voluntarily, and on the parliament to pass a law on impeachment. Aruaa consists of the members of the Union of Veterans of the Georgian-Abkhaz war.

The opposition group explains its demands by the lack of confidence in the leader of Abkhazia’s “shaky foreign policy”, “corruption in the energy sector”, and “poor management of COVID-19 response”.

“Our society is tired of power changes that take occur in an unconstitutional way. In order not to risk our statehood and to put an end to the vicious circle of coups, we call on the parliament to adopt a law on impeachment, so that even a radical change of power takes place within the legal framework”, said the chairman of the organization Temur Gulia.



At the same time, “in order not to put the entire state at risk,” Gulia called on the president to resign voluntarily and on parliament to call new elections.

“This strong-willed decision will only improve our attitude towards Aslan Bzhania. He will remain in the history of the country as a person who gave up the presidency for the sake of peace and preservation of the state”, Gulia said.

Aruaa members briefing. Photo: “Nuzhnaya Gazeta”



The opposition also noted that Aruaa is categorically opposed to any negotiations with Georgia, except for the already existing format of the Geneva discussions.

“As we see today, the authorities can ignore Aruaa, but it is better to hear us and give us answers. No one needs a violent change of power, and we do not want it. It is not necessary to lead the people to coups. The new government says that it is better than the previous one, however, if that’s the case, why won’t they show it instead of dividing the people. There is no need to pursue political opponents or exert pressure. This will inevitably lead to tensions in our society”, said Fyodor Sakania, member of the Aruaa High Council.

Representatives of “Aruaa” promised to hold a press conference in the near future, at which they will present their position.

Earlier this year, on March 11, Aruaa has already called on the president to resign. Along with other reasons, the idea of ​​”multilevel” negotiations with Georgia was named the biggest mistake of the president at the time.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening, or otherwise unacceptable