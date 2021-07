Beekeeping is a widespread occupation in Azerbaijan, but few people know about the intricacies of this business. Why do not bees sting the beekeepers, how is the hive ventilated and what changes occur in the life of the bee colony after the death of the queen?

In the JAMnews video report, prepared in the Astara region of Azerbaijan, we tried to find answers to these questions and show an ordinary day in a life of a beekeeper.