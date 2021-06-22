Protection of animal rights in Azerbaijan. Video
Despite the fact that Azerbaijan joined the European convention in 2007, and the country’s legislative acts that presuppose large fines for harming animals, no changes have occurred in the fate of stray dogs and cats which are often just exterminated.
Animal rights activists have already organized protests in Baku several times. One of these activists is Ainur Babazade who plans to help protect the rights of stray animals professionally in the future.