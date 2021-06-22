ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Protection of animal rights in Azerbaijan. Video

messenger vk-black email copy print

Despite the fact that Azerbaijan joined the European convention in 2007, and the country’s legislative acts that presuppose large fines for harming animals, no changes have occurred in the fate of stray dogs and cats which are often just exterminated.

Animal rights activists have already organized protests in Baku several times. One of these activists is Ainur Babazade who plans to help protect the rights of stray animals professionally in the future.

Most read

1

Armenia votes in snap parliamentary elections

2

Analysis: what are the implications of Pashinyan's victory in the snap parliamentary elections?

3

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

4

Anaklia: Georgia's forgotten Black Sea resort

5

Marijuana use in Georgia - what does the law say?

6

Sex-tourism in Azerbaijan: an Arabian summer

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews