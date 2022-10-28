65% of employed in Georgia work in public sector

“According to the Institute for the Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI), 9.5% of the population of Georgia is employed in the public sector, which is more than 65% of all employed in the country. Accordingly, 65% of working people receive a salary from the state budget of Georgia, amounting to 3.3 billion lari.

IDFI recommends reducing the number of civil servants and administrative costs. According to the organization, pension and social programs are also a problem; the number of recipients and funds allocated from the budget are increasing annually — currently 1.6 million citizens receive pension or other social assistance from the budget.



IDFI analyst Mikhail Kukava believes that proper budgetary distribution is necessary, because the size of administration and growing social costs are likely to slow down the country’s economic development.

“Next year, social spending will increase by about 800 million, and this, together with the size of administrative expenses, will significantly slow down the growth of our real gross domestic product. Administrative costs will become an unsustainable burden on the economy,” Kukava says.