53% of Georgians believe faith has protected people from coronavirus

The National Democratic Institute has conducted a survey in Georgia which shows that 17% of respondents believe that the country’s low coronavirus infection and death rates are due to genetics and religion.

53% of those surveyed say that faith saves people from infection.

10% say they attended the Easter liturgy this year.

73% believe the successful epidemic situation is due to the effective work of doctors and authorities.

One in 10 respondents believes that the coronavirus is spreading through 5G technology.

The survey reports that 38% of the population is ready to use the coronavirus vaccine when it is available, and 46% are against the vaccine.

The NDI conducted the survey on June 26-30 by telephone throughout Georgia (except for the occupied territories). 1550 respondents participated.