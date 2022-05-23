3,386 Russian entrepreneurs registered in Georgia since Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian entrepreneurs in Georgia

Between February 24 and May 1, 2022, 3,386 Russian citizens and 2,363 Belarusian citizens registered in Georgia as individual entrepreneurs, according to the Ministry of Justice.

It is not known in which industries these individual entrepreneurs operate.

The House of Justice says that one of the most requested services is the registration of an “individual entrepreneur”. Hundreds of citizens of Belarus and Russia stand in line together with the citizens of Georgia to obtain it.

During the same period, Russian citizens also became shareholders in 171 limited liability companies. This data was published by the Ministry of Justice in response to a question from MP Giorgi Vashadze.

Yesterday, new data from the State Statistics Service was released, showing that imports from Russia increased by 27% compared to last year, while exports fell by 0.4%. In January-April 2022, goods worth $156,443,400 were exported from Georgia to Russia and $157,008,700 during the same period last year.

According to the National Bank of Georgia, in April 2022, 5 times more money was transferred from Russia to Georgia than last month. In March, 27 million dollars were transferred from Russia to Georgia, and in April – 133 million.