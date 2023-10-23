fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Georgia will not participate in 3+3 meeting in Tehran

messenger vk-black email copy print

3+3 meeting in Tehran


On October 23rd a 3+3 meeting will be held in Tehran with the participation of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Turkey. Georgia does not want to participate in this meeting, as reported to Interpress-Novosti by the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

What does the “3+3” format mean?


The idea of “a new platform of regional cooperation to ensure lasting peace and stability” or “3+3” in the South Caucasus belongs to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He came up with this initiative after the second Karabakh war in 2020.

The first meeting in the new format was held in 2021, also without Georgia, although the original idea included its participation. According to Erdogan’s idea, the governments of Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia and Iran were to participate in the meetings of the “3+3” format. According to the Turkish president, the establishment of peace in the Caucasus region is possible through regional cooperation and will benefit the entire planet.

Initially, official Tbilisi said that Georgia “should somehow participate in this format so that the country does not lose its function in the region,” but so far Georgia has not done so.

In March 2023, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that official Tbilisi was still considering joining the 3+3 format. This statement provoked a strong reaction among pro-Western Georgian political parties and the civil sector, as they strongly oppose Georgia’s inclusion in anti-Western platforms.

Most read

1

"Armenia is openly threatened with the Ukrainian scenario". Opinion from Yerevan

2

"NK was not a red line for the West, but Armenia could be" - Azerbaijani expert

3

Turkish and Azerbaijani Armed Forces exercises near Armenia's borders. Is a new escalation possible?

4

"Will the West condemn Ukraine for returning Crimea?" Commentary from Baku

5

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary 13-20 October, 2023

6

Saakashvili to Pashinyan: withdraw Armenia from CIS and CSTO and apply to EU and NATO

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews