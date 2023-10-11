fbpx
Georgia
Georgia

Georgia signs economic partnership agreement with Arab Emirates

Georgia has signed an economic partnership agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The “Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement” (CEPA) was signed on October 10 in Dubai by the Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili and the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili joined the ceremony via video call, saying that strengthening relations with the Arab Emirates as a leading state was a “very important priority”.

“The United Arab Emirates has always stood at the forefront of innovation and progress, which is an important beacon of hope and optimism for the future,” Garibashvili said.

● According to the Georgian government press service, import duties on beef and mutton, honey, nuts, mineral water and other products will be removed after the agreement enters into force for Georgia.

● A total of 97.5% of Georgian products exported to the Emirates will be exempted from duties.

● After a five-year transition period, tariff preferences will be extended to more goods.

● Free trade negotiations between Georgia and the United Arab Emirates started in December 2020.

Economic partnership Georgia and Emirates

