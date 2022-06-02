fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

3.75 million people accessed mobile Internet in Georgia in 2021

messenger vk-black email copy print

Mobile Internet users in Georgia

According to a report by the National Communications Commission, 3.75 million subscribers accessed mobile internet in Georgia in 2021. This is almost half a million more than in 2020.

According to the report, Silknet had the largest number of mobile Internet subscribers – 1.35 million, MagtiCom – 1.34 million and Beeline – 1.06 million subscribers.

The number of mobile Internet users in Georgia is growing every year. Between 2017 – 2021, the annual increase in mobile Internet users averaged 9.5%, and compared to the previous year, 15%.

By 2021, mobile internet traffic is also growing at a record pace, according to the Communications Commission. “This is due to the increase in the number of mobile Internet users, as well as the number of new generation phones on the market”, the commission says.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) global report shows that one in three Internet users in the world is a child, and neither the family nor the state can adequately protect children from the dangers of the digital world.

Young people aged 15-24 are the main users of the Internet. At the same time, 29% of the world’s youth, some 346 million, do not have access to the Internet.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews