3.75 million people accessed mobile Internet in Georgia in 2021

Mobile Internet users in Georgia

According to a report by the National Communications Commission, 3.75 million subscribers accessed mobile internet in Georgia in 2021. This is almost half a million more than in 2020.

According to the report, Silknet had the largest number of mobile Internet subscribers – 1.35 million, MagtiCom – 1.34 million and Beeline – 1.06 million subscribers.

The number of mobile Internet users in Georgia is growing every year. Between 2017 – 2021, the annual increase in mobile Internet users averaged 9.5%, and compared to the previous year, 15%.

By 2021, mobile internet traffic is also growing at a record pace, according to the Communications Commission. “This is due to the increase in the number of mobile Internet users, as well as the number of new generation phones on the market”, the commission says.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) global report shows that one in three Internet users in the world is a child, and neither the family nor the state can adequately protect children from the dangers of the digital world.

Young people aged 15-24 are the main users of the Internet. At the same time, 29% of the world’s youth, some 346 million, do not have access to the Internet.