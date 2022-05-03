A story of Hashim's success who earned his first money refilling lighters

A story of Hashim

He earned his first money at the age of 7-8 by washing his father’s car and returning empty bottles left over from neighbors’ weddings to a collection point. At the age of 13-14 he found other ways of earning money and began to provide for himself financially. In his opinion, getting a master’s degree in Azerbaijan is a waste of time. And in 10 years he sees himself as a businessman in the USA.

JAMnews offers readers the story of Gashim, an interesting young man from Azerbaijan.

Personal budget collected by 10 kopecks

“From time immemorial for me, from about 7-8 years old, I have already tried to have personal funds. I thought that in this way I could buy everything for myself without asking anyone for money. I was glad that I had my own money.

My father used a lighter. And when the gas in it would run out, he would throw the lighter away and get a new one. I went to the store and bought a can of gas for refilling lighters for 1 manat [approximately $0.6]. Each time I filled my father’s lighter for 10 kopecks, thus earning my own money. At the same time, I did a lot of work, because I had only a penny from each refill.

Hashim is 26 years old. Born in Balakan, a city in the north of Azerbaijan, not far from the border with Georgia. He received his higher education at the Faculty of Pedagogy of the Caucasian University in Baku. While studying at the university, he became the author of various projects, during which he introduced students to people whose life experience could interest young people. In addition, he pursued his hobbies, independently learned how to work in such computer programs as Excel, Photoshop, Illustrator and PremierPro.

“When I was 13-14 years old, I started buying mobile phones in need of repair. Together with a friend, we repaired these phones for almost nothing, and then sold them. That’s how I made a lot of money. I even paid money for the services of tutors during the preparation for the entrance exam from my own pocket”, says Hashim, who was the first to start editing various texts for part-time work in Baku.

We extinguish on one of the Baku streets. Photo: JAMnews

At the request of friends, he prepared a script, texts for one project, edited other texts. Thus, he earned 50 manats [approximately $30] – his first “Baku” money.

He took part in various projects as a volunteer, while at the same time continuing to study for high marks, because he planned to continue his studies abroad.

“During my university years, both 50 manats [about $30] and 200 manats [about $120] were huge sums for me. I also thought that for employment in the future, the experience earned in my student years would be very useful. Because all companies are looking for people with experience, and inexperienced workers earn less”.

Hashim is currently busy with digital marketing and shares useful information with his readers, which he himself extracts and translates in his own way. In his spare time Hashim is watching videos about sign language – philosophy and psychology are also his hobby.

“I love sports and travel. I travel whenever the opportunity arises. The discovery of new places, new acquaintances – all this brightens up our lives. I am inspired by how I get to know other aspects of life, different cultures, and by watching people.

Every day I make time for walking. I try to overcome some distance, eat healthy food. I like to ride a bike, spend time with friends. I also try to learn foreign languages.

Hashim’s first success

According to Hashim, he considers his first success to be the fact that already in childhood he learned to express his thoughts without hesitation.

“Already in a more adult period of life, I consider the beginning of psychotherapy last year to be the most successful decision. I consider the best act to be sharing with someone what I have experienced, what I feel, and answering my own questions.

We go to work. Photo: JAMnews

“Masters in Azerbaijan is a waste of energy”

“I think that young people in Azerbaijan face great difficulties. The social position, mentality, way of thinking, the constraint of the young by the people of the old generation has a very bad effect on the youth. I’ve experienced this myself at times, but I’m already trying to ignore it.

I focused on studying abroad, because I consider it pointless to get a master’s program in Azerbaijan, it’s a waste of energy. Because the education system is not perfect. From any point of view, studying abroad is much more useful.

People think they should start grad school as soon as they finish their bachelor’s degree. This is an erroneous opinion. A person must work a little, find his place in life. It takes time and experience to decide what we want to work for the rest of our lives.

And so, life in Azerbaijan seems to me a life with limitations. both socially and politically and economically. Lack of freedom of speech, reactions from others, etc”.

“I wish there was peace in the world”

When asked what would he like to change in the world, if he had such an opportunity, Hashim replied:

“There is no equality between countries and people. I would like to restore this equality. I wish people were not so very rich, but also not so poor. So that insurance, health care, economic freedom, sociality, etc. are available to everyone.

It is unfair if someone needs bread, while another person has all the riches of the world at hand. If I could restore this balance, I would start with this.

I would like world peace. There are people who live all their lives under a peaceful sky, but at the same time there are those who live under the sound of bullets, it depresses me”.

“Businessman in the USA”

In ten years time, Hashim sees himself living in the US with his own business:

“In 10 years, I see myself in the USA as the master of large-scale affairs. Those who have already implemented their ideas can make time for themselves, have fun with their friends, have a personal home, a car.

I will do extreme sports and travel to many countries of the world”.