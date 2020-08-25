Georgia opposition reaches agreement ahead of elections

23 opposition parties in Georgia have signed a memorandum to collectively prevent vote manipulation and falsification during the parliamentary elections in October, 2020.

By so doing they intend to “prevent the ruling party, Georgian Dream, from rigging the elections”.

They have also created a multi-party work group.

A telephone hotline will be available on election day to collect information about the election process, stated the leaders of the opposition parties.

Opposition members of the electoral committees and observers will coordinate their own work.

• Georgia turning away from the West? US legislators claim foul play against US business in Georgia

• US Secretary of State Pompeo: I spoke with Georgian PM about importance of holding free, fair elections

The memorandum states that the oligarchic leadership of the “man behind the scenes”, Bidzina Ivanishvili (head of the ruling party and former prime minister), is a serious wake-up call for the country and its democratic development.

“Under Ivanishvili’s regime, administrative resources and a significant portion of the financial resources have been used up, and, what’s more, the government institutions have served the interests of the ruling cadre and not the public”.

The opposition parties intend to act in concert in all regions, even those where they are running against each other.

“A party’s job is not to protect the votes of voters with specific political preferences, but rather to protect the transparency of the entire electoral process and every single citizen’s vote”.

“This is a clear sign of the unity of the opposition”, says David Bakradze, a member of the European Georgia party.

The only party to refuse to sign the opposition memorandum on protecting votes was the Solidarity Alliance of Georgia.

Декларацию подписывают партии: The following parties signed the memorandum:

For a New Georgia, Victorious Georgia, Strategy Aghmashenebeli, Girchi, European Georgia, National Movement, Serve Georgia, Democratic Movement – United Georgia, NDP, We Ourselves, the State for the People Movement, Republican Party of Georgia, Lelo, For Justice, Georgia Among Leaders, Georgian Labour Party, Citizens’ Alliance for Liberty, the political movement Tribune, Christian Conservative Party, Christian Democratic Movement, Georgian Parliamentarians Society, and New Christian-Democrat Movement.

According to an agreement reached by the government and the opposition on 8 March, 2020, the 2020 parliamentary election in October will follow a 120/30 model. Voters will elect 120 members of parliament through a proportional system, and 30 will be elected by a majoritarian system.