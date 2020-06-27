17 detained in case of death of Georgian teenager

Seventeen people have been detained in Georgia as part of an investigation into the high-profile case of the death of 19-year-old football player Giorgi Shakarashvili.

The detainees have not yet been indicted.

The body of Giorgi Shakarashvili, a player at the Saburtalo Football Academy, was found by rescuers after four days of searching on June 23 in the Aragvi River, near the city of Mtskheta. The tragedy was preceded by a quarrel and a group fight at a birthday party.

Was Giorgi killed or was he a victim of an accident?

On the ninth day after his death, the investigation still has no answer to this question. The picture of the day in question remains unclear. Multiple fractures were found on Shakarashvili’s body, as well as bruises to his head.

Giorgi Shakarashvili

It is also unknown whether the injuries were inflicted while he was alive or after the young man fell into the river. A forensic medical examination will only be able to answer in this question in several weeks.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted under articles on unlawful deprivation of liberty, violence and organized crime.

Investigators interrogated more than 50 witnesses, searched their apartments, and seized mobile phones, cars and clothes. Camera recordings were also taken.

Fatal birthday party. What is known today

On June 18, Giorgi Shakarashvili went with friends to his girlfriend’s birthday. The party took place outside the city, near Mtskheta, in the village of Narekvavi, in a private house specially rented for this day. About 40-45 guests were invited, almost all of them were youth.

Soon, a conflict arose between two groups of young people at the table. The verbal quarrel grew into a fight.

The investigation does not specify what caused the conflict between the guests.

According to eyewitnesses, Giorgi did not participate in the conflict.

One of the groups soon left the house, but promised to return “with help”.

Meanwhile, Shakarashvili and five other young people also left. They could not call a taxi, so they went on foot to the highway, intending to get to Tbilisi on the way.

While Giorgi and his friends were walking along the highway, they were caught by two cars of the participants of the fight who had previously left the house.

According to investigators, “members of an organized group,” including rugby players, soccer players, and judokas, began to beat the young people, and when they tried to flee, they followed them.

Giorgi Shakarashvili ran towards the river, says 19-year-old

Guri Amirkhanashvili, who saw him last.

Guri himself was beaten, forced into a car and taken to Tbilisi.

The names of several sportsmen arrested in connection with this case are known, including a judoka, European champion and silver medalist of the World Youth Championship Giga Tatiashvili, who was probably at the party as well.