Russia
Russia

16 years after the deadly Beslan school terror attack - investigation remains incomplete. Video

2019 marks 16 years since the terrorist attack on a school in the small town of Beslan in North Ossetia (Russian Federation). JAMnews prepared this video story for that date. Another year has passed, nothing has changed.

Beslan residents blame not only terrorists for the hundreds of deaths but also the authorities

Beslan school victims’ memorial not being funded

Ella Kesaeva: ‘I saw the tank firing. Who can prove anything to me now?’

Why Moscow plans for the Day of the End of the WWII to coincide with the school massacre anniversary

