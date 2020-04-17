"Are they trying to forget about Beslan?" - why Moscow plans for the Day of the End of the WWII to coincide with the school massacre anniversary

A furious reaction in North Ossetia was caused by the decision of the State Duma of Russia to move the holiday to the Day of the End of World War II from September 2 to September 3.

People took it as an insult, because September 3 is a tragic date that remembers the victims of the 2004 tragedy in Beslan in North Ossetia.

A group of terrorists captured the school right during the holiday lineup on September 1, 2004, there were 1,128 people. Then, almost all of them were kept in school without food and water for three days, after which the Russian special services launched an assault.

As a result, 334 people died, including 186 children. 783 people were injured.

In 2005, the Beslan tragedy became the basis for the establishment on September 3 of the official Day of Solidarity in the fight against terrorism.

Since then, every year commemorative events in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack in Beslan have been held throughout the Russian Federation.

15 years of terrorist attack at a school in Beslan, but the investigation is not completed. In this video, the main questions to which the survivors and relatives of the victims are waiting for an answer. Video author Tamara Agkatseva / JAMnews

The Human Rights Council under the President of Russia also opposed this decision.

Public figure Badri Gazzati says that “the decision of the State Duma of the inhabitants of North Ossetia, especially Beslan, plunged into bewilderment, shock and rejection”:

“September 3 is a day of mourning for both Ossetia and Russia. I do not think that State Duma deputies made this decision intentionally. But this opinion is emerging – because for 15 years the federal authorities did everything to forget the topic of Beslan. I believe that making a holiday out of September 3 is unacceptable for Russia. ”

Why did Moscow decide to move away from the internationally accepted end date of World War II – September 2

On September 2, 1945, an unconditional surrender of Japan was signed on board the American battleship Missouri. This event is internationally considered the end day of World War II.

In February 1995, Russia adopted the federal law On the Days of Military Glory (Victory Days) of Russia. It included this date as well.

However, the authors of the current amendment believe that the documents adopted in the Soviet Union should be considered the starting point – since, in their opinion, it was the victory of the USSR over Japan in 1945 that made a decisive contribution to the end of World War II.

And in the Soviet Union, the day of the nationwide celebration was precisely September 3, the deputies said.

On September 30, 1945, the Soviet medal “For the victory over Japan” was established, which was awarded to almost two million people. On the reverse side of the coin is stamped the date: September 3, 1945.

Also, the presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR in 1945 adopted a decree “On declaring September 3 the holiday of victory over Japan.”

The State Duma explained its decision to demand a Soviet, not an international tradition, with the desire “to strengthen the historical foundations and patriotic traditions, and to preserve historical justice in relation to the victors in the Second World War”.

“This is a different approach, he emphasizes the role of the Soviet Union in the defeat of Nazi Germany, militaristic Japan and their allies in World War II,” Yury Shvytkin, deputy chairman of the State Duma’s defense committee, told reporters.

Celebration amid grief

Monument to children who died in the attack at a school in Beslan in 2004. Photo: gov.spb.ru

Outraged voices from North Ossetia were joined by Valery Fadeev, Chairman of the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights.

“Decisions on the establishment of memorable dates should unite people, and not divide them. The transfer of the Day of Military Glory from September 2 to 3 will be greeted with a misunderstanding of the families and friends of those who died in this monstrous terrorist attack. This tragic date will forever remain in the hearts of Russians as a day of a terrible terrorist attack, ”he wrote in an address to the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matvienko.

Matvienko replied that she considered “excessive hype surrounding the postponement of the Second World War End Day on September 3”.

“The State Duma of this convocation decided to break the bottom by agreeing to establish a holiday on the day of mourning,” said Alexei Venediktov, journalist and editor-in-chief of Echo of Moscow, commenting on the decision of parliamentarians.

Political analyst Alan Mamiev believes that the appointment of the holiday for September 3 became possible because “Beslan in Russia has left the information agenda.”

“Beslan remains only Ossetian pain. Young people in Russia learned about this tragedy from the film Dudya [a popular Russian blogger released the film “Beslan. Remember “]. The people who made this decision are politicians aimed at Russia’s interests in the international arena. I won’t be surprised if they even forgot that September 3 is a tragic date for us. ”

Aneta Gadieva, co-chair of the Mother of Beslan Committee, said that the decision of the State Duma was “either the unprofessionalism of the deputies or a deliberate act.” According to her, the relatives of the victims of the attack and former hostages intend to appeal to the State Duma deputies who represent North Ossetia in the State Duma

But Alan Mamiev considers this useless – after all, they have already supported this initiative. Which, in his opinion, makes the situation “even sadder.”