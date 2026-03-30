13 supporters of neo-Nazi groups and fascist ideology have been arrested in Georgia

Arrests of neo-Nazis in Georgia

As a result of complex police operations carried out in Georgia’s capital, 13 supporters of neo-Nazi groups and fascist ideology were detained.

According to the head of the Tbilisi Police Department, Vaja Siradze, seven of those detained are minors. In the same case, additional charges will be brought against four other individuals who are already in custody; they are accused of organizing and participating in group violence.

The Interior Ministry reports that, as a result of several months of investigative actions, it was established that members of the groups in question identified themselves as neo-Nazis and acted on the basis of fascist ideology. Their goal was to increase visibility and spread this ideology, and they targeted victims with particular brutality.

Group members carried out physical and psychological violence against people of different ages, including the use of blunt and sharp objects. Those who did not share fascist ideology were especially targeted. During the attacks, the suspects also took victims’ personal belongings and extorted money. In addition, they recorded the violence on video and distributed the footage online.

Investigators also say there was rivalry between different neo-Nazi groups, which likewise involved acts of violence.

According to the Interior Ministry, up to ten people were injured as a result of these actions, including two minors. During searches of those detained, firearms, noise weapons, and cold weapons were seized, along with items bearing Nazi symbols, mobile phones, masks, and electronic devices.

The investigation is being conducted under several articles of the Criminal Code, including torture against a minor, group violence, robbery, extortion, and the illegal purchase, storage, and carrying of weapons. These offenses carry penalties of up to 15 years in prison.

The Interior Ministry says operations against such groups will continue. It also urges citizens to immediately contact the police if they detect signs of such crimes.

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