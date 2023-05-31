The President of Georgia calls on European Parliament to grant country candidate status

Zurabishvili addresses the European Parliament

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, during a speech in the European Parliament, said that Georgia should receive EU candidate status and that there is “no point” in threats against her from the Georgian government.

● The president’s position should be really clear — there should be no pressure from outside or inside the country. I would like to appeal to the government of Georgia — there is no point in threatening me, as I will do everything in my power for a better future for Georgia.

● I would like to remind you that the recommendations presented by the European Union must be done on time. The European Union is helping us move up the steep ladder called union with Europe.

● We have fought very hard for the past 20 years, we have reached an association agreement. At first we thought it was impossible, so it is very important to show us a European perspective.

● No need to be grateful to Russia, and it is wrong to restore economic relations with Russia. Our partners are working very hard to ensure the future of Georgia, and the agreement reached to stop the entry of Russian troops into Georgia was highly appreciated. It is important to emphasize that without Europe, Tbilisi would already be occupied.

● Although my veto will be rejected by the majority, hundreds of thousands of Georgians will support it, because we have a common principle. I am working toward the European integration of Georgia, holding meetings in different countries in Europe.

● National unity allows Georgia to overcome polarization and win, but polarization in a small country is very destructive and destabilizing.

● In a country where there is occupation and hate is outspoken, polarization will only benefit our enemy, not our country.

● I would like to emphasize that the connection between Georgia and Europe is very strong. And now is the most important period. I want to see Georgia overcome all the challenges and achieve European integration. There is only one way toward this — Georgia should get candidate status, and I am sure that this will happen.

Zurabishvili calls rally in Abkhazia “anti-Russian”, which provoked a protest from the Abkhaz opposition

Salome Zurabishvili commented on the mass opposition rally which took place on May 30 in Abkhazia.

“When I stand for a European future for Georgia, I also mean the people of Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region. This is their future, this is the only thing that will ensure their freedom and identity. And I am on the side of those who yesterday protested in Sukhumi, in Abkhazia under the slogans “Abkhazia is not for sale”, “We will not yield to the Russians”.”

The opposition in Abkhazia reacted sharply to these words. The five leading opposition forces issued an immediate joint statement:

“Salome Zurabishvili, making a statement that she is on the side of the protesters in Sukhum, who allegedly said: “We will not give in to the Russians,” is wishful thinking.

Manipulation is a favorite pastime of Georgian politicians, the purpose of which is to drive a wedge into the established, strong interstate relations between Abkhazia and Russia.”

Speaking at an event dedicated to the country’s Independence Day on May 26, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that society would not give up on the European choice and that it was “time” for the government to fulfill its promise. She also stressed that the government is trying to sow fear in society and is conducting anti-Western propaganda.

“It is incomprehensible and insulting that today we consider how many millions the “gift” in the form of the resumption of flights [between Georgia and Russia] will bring us. Our dignity is sold for 200 or 300 million! And now, from this rostrum, I would like to address the families of Giorgi Antsukhelidze and Gigi Otkhozoria. I, as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of this country, apologize for the insult, which is an insult not only to you, but to the whole country!

Our foreign policy has become incomprehensible. The European path is spelled out in the constitution, but daily statements alienate us from Europe and lead to isolation. The question is where the words “Europe is our civilizational choice” disappeared.”

