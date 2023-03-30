Salome Zurabishvili on the protests in Tbilisi: Demonstration of ability to unite around a common goal



Zurabishvili on the protests

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said at a democratic summit organized at the initiative of US President Joe Biden that the Georgian people made significant progress on the streets of Tbilisi, referring to mass protests against the adoption of a law on foreign agents. Also according to Zurabishvili, Georgia’s path to European integration is non-negotiable.

She said the street protests succeeded both in having the foreign agent law withdrawn, which was a victory for democracy, and in demonstrating the ability to overcome polarization and unite around a common goal. The President considers this the beginning of a process of national consensus.

“I would like to reaffirm my firm promise to build an even stronger democracy in Georgia and express my readiness to work with all our international partners in building a more democratic, peaceful and sustainable world in which Georgia will take its place as a reliable partner,” Zurabishvili said.

Also, in spite of the difficult geopolitical situation and internal tensions, Georgia has made progress on two main tasks:

“A national human rights strategy has been finalized, a national civic plan to eliminate violence against women and measures to empower women economically have been implemented. However, the implementation of judicial reform through an inclusive process, which is our priority, still requires our efforts.”

The President of Georgia also mentioned the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine and noted that the world is facing a direct, brutal and comprehensive challenge, and the war against Ukraine is really a war against democracy, freedom, and human dignity:

“This is yet another reminder of the consequences of unfettered authoritarian regimes with longstanding imperialist ambitions. A reminder that democracies must be strong from within, that is, supported by a unified civil society and united on the international stage to defend the established principles of international law.”

On March 22, it became known that Salome Zurabishvili would represent Georgia at the Democracy Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Zurabishvili was Georgia’s representative at the 2021 event as well.