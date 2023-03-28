Lithuanian resolution in support of Georgia: do not deviate from path of European integration

Lithuanian resolution supporting Georgia



The Lithuanian Parliament has adopted a resolution in support of Georgia which states that the Georgian government should not deviate from the path of Euro-Atlantic integration and should refrain from “any controversial initiative” that could harm this goal.

The resolution was adopted unanimously. The document notes that the parliament highly appreciates Georgia’s progress toward European and Euro-Atlantic integration, and urges it not to deviate from this path:

“We call on the Georgian government to refrain from any controversial legislative and other initiatives that cause controversy, restrict human rights, freedom of speech, the activities of civil society and harm Georgia’s membership in the EU and NATO.”

The resolution also mentions the bill on foreign agents, which was withdrawn by the Georgian authorities after many thousands of protesters took to the streets.

The Lithuanian Parliament also notes that the Georgian government should release ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, ailing in the Vivamed clinic after being transferred from a prison hospital, for medical treatment abroad.

Lithuanian resolution supporting Georgia