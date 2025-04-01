'Create platform of resistance' — Zourabichvili speaks at major rally in Tbilisi. Photo and video

Zurabishvili addresses Tbilisi rally

Georgia’s fifth president, Salome Zourabichvili, addressed participants of a major rally in Tbilisi on 31 March. She declared that a platform of resistance must be formed, bringing together pro-European parties.

What did Salome Zourabichvili say?

“To achieve our goal, we must combine street protests with a clear political format. That is why I proposed — and today I am publicly announcing to you — the creation of a platform of resistance involving pro-European political actors. The key principle of this platform is that it remains open to all pro-European parties and groups willing to set aside other political disagreements and fully commit to the two core aims of the protest: the calling of new, fair parliamentary elections and the release of political prisoners.

To achieve these goals, members of the platform will coordinate their political positions to more effectively confront the regime and block its attempts to undermine Georgia’s development and European future. The platform will define shared political messages and deliver them both domestically and internationally.

A coordinated political process means that platform participants will gather under the president’s [Zourabichvili’s] auspices, assess political challenges, and agree on common positions and potential actions. The public will be fully and immediately informed. Furthermore, ties will be established with civil society and protest groups to develop a joint strategy.

Parties joining the platform of resistance agree to the new electoral terms and the need to build a mechanism for unified and effective vote protection. Preparing for the elections — whenever they are called — is our duty. The ruling party [Georgian Dream] must not be allowed to suddenly announce elections under the same conditions as before, leaving room for manipulation. It is our responsibility to be ready in time and to begin mass training of election observers together with civil society — to protect your votes and ours.

Party activity within the platform must be guided by shared interests and the goal of victory. On the international front, we also need stronger coordination. That’s why we plan to create a unified calendar to schedule and coordinate visits and delegations.

Parties joining the platform of resistance accept the Georgian Charter [Zurabishvili’s proposal for uniting the opposition] and support it as the future programme through which we will return Georgia to the path of democracy and European integration in due time.”

The United National Movement chair Tinatin Bokuchava also spoke at the rally, declaring that “starting tomorrow, the struggle will enter a new phase.”

According to Bokuchava, the aim of Georgian Dream is to destroy the bridge between the people and the opposition and to divide them — because protests cannot be converted into political results without the involvement of political forces.

“Let’s gather at parliament and not leave — let’s stand until the end! This can’t go on any longer!”

With this call, opera singer Paata Burchuladze addressed protesters from a stage set up on Rustaveli Avenue, shortly after Georgia’s fifth president Salome Zurabishvili finished her speech and left the scene.

Burchuladze urged political parties to unite.

“We can see that we are losing our country and our freedom. It’s time to act! As you can see, the political parties and the president are doing nothing — so I propose we gather again on 8 April and stay. Don’t disperse. We must stand until the end! This cannot go on! If the political parties join us — great. If not, we have no other choice!” said Burchuladze.

Photos by David Pipia / JAMnews