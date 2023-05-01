Zurabishvili about Georgia and NATO

Georgia should make every effort to advance towards NATO integration,” President Salome Zurabishvili said at a meeting dedicated to the Georgian Defense Forces on 1 May.

“Russia must see that its aggressive actions and threatening tone have in no way affected our resolve and determination, as reflected in the Constitution. Our partners must understand that today is the time to make a firm decision [regarding Georgia], not to hesitate. I hope that the Vilnius NATO summit will become a landmark in this,” the President said.

Salome Zurabishvili emphasized that aggressive imperialism, “no matter how anachronistic it may sound”, is manifesting itself with new cruelty and ruthlessness. According to her, the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine 14 months ago shocked the world because all the principles of international law and humanism were ignored:

“However, despite the brutality and imbalance of power, we see that the invasion cannot defeat those who stand in defense of their country. This is an example that Georgia has shown many times in its history. Therefore, we understand and support Ukraine and its worthy military and civilian fighters. Their victory determines the fate of tomorrow’s world, their freedom and the freedom of all of us.”