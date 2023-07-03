Zelensky insists on transferring Saakashvili to Ukraine.

“Russia, through the hands of Georgian authorities, is killing a Ukrainian citizen,” said Vladimir Zelensky, demanding that Mikhail Saakashvili be transferred to Ukraine for treatment.

According to Zelensky, he instructed Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmitry Kuleba, to summon the Georgian ambassador, express a strong protest, and tell him to leave Ukraine within 48 hours for consultations with the Georgian authorities regarding the extradition of Saakashvili. The Ukrainian President wrote about this on Twitter.

Right now, Russia is killing Ukrainian citizen Mykhailo Saakashvili at the hands of the Georgian authorities.



We have repeatedly called on the official Tbilisi to stop this abuse and agree on Saakashvili’s return to Ukraine. Our partners, in coordination with Ukraine, have also… pic.twitter.com/Gzvl4zJPR1 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 3, 2023



“Once again, I urge the authorities of Georgia to transfer Ukrainian citizen Mikhail Saakashvili to Ukraine for necessary treatment and care. I call upon our partners not to ignore this situation and to save this individual. No authority in Europe has the right to execute people; life is the fundamental European value,” said Zelensky in his message.

Today, Saakashvili participated in a court hearing via video conferencing. In a photo taken from the courtroom, it is evident how much weight the former President of Georgia, who has been in prison since October 2021, has lost.