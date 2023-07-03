fbpx
Zelenskyy demands Saakashvili be sent to Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Saakashvili

“Russia, through the hands of Georgian authorities, is killing a Ukrainian citizen,” Vladimir Zelenskyy sid, demanding that Mikhail Saakashvili be transferred to Ukraine for treatment.

According to Zelenskyy, he instructed Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmitry Kuleba, to summon the Georgian ambassador, express a strong protest, and tell him to leave Ukraine within 48 hours for consultations with the Georgian authorities regarding the extradition of Saakashvili. The Ukrainian President wrote about this on Twitter.


“Once again, I urge the authorities of Georgia to transfer Ukrainian citizen Mikhail Saakashvili to Ukraine for necessary treatment and care. I call upon our partners not to ignore this situation and to save this individual. No authority in Europe has the right to execute people; life is the fundamental European value.”

Today Saakashvili participated in a court hearing via video conferencing. In a photo taken from the courtroom, it is evident how much weight the former President of Georgia, who has been in prison since October 2021, has lost.

Zelenskyy on Saakashvili

