Human Rights Watch: "Foreign agents" bill threatens fundamental rights in Georgia

HRW on Georgian “foreign agents” bill

The international human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) has issued a statement indicating that the “Transparency of Foreign Influence” bill, which requires certain non-governmental groups and media to register as “organizations representing the interests of a foreign state,” threatens fundamental rights in Georgia. Additionally, HRW notes that this bill is similar to the Russian “foreign agents” law.

The statement emphasizes that the bill does not align with the legislative commitments Georgia has undertaken by joining the European Convention on Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

According to the organization, international law allows for certain limitations on freedom of expression and association, but this bill “goes far beyond any legitimate interference with these rights.”

HRW also believes that the parliament ‘should reject the consideration of the bill at the final hearing,’ and the government should ensure compliance with fundamental rights to freedom of assembly and expression, as well as conduct effective investigations into all allegations of excessive use of force by the police.

‘By labeling independent groups and media as serving foreign interests, they intend to marginalize and suppress critical voices in the country, which are the cornerstone of any functioning democracy,’ says Hugh Williamson, HRW’s director of the Europe & Central Asia division.

Protest against the foreign agents bill in front of the Parliament building in Tbilisi, April 30, 2024 / Photo: Giorgi Gogia / Human Rights Watch
Protest against the foreign agents bill in front of the Parliament building in Tbilisi, April 30, 2024 / Photo: Giorgi Gogia / Human Rights Watch

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

