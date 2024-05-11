"Reconsider aid to Georgia, impose sanctions" - 29 US Congress members demand withdrawal of foreign agents bill

US Congress members against foreign agents bill

On May 10th, 29 US congress members sent an open letter to Georgia‘s prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze, demanding the withdrawal of the so-called ‘Russian foreign agents bill‘ from parliament. This bill has sparked widespread protests in the country and harsh repression against its participants.

The congress members warn that otherwise they will join the Senate’s initiative for sanctions against Georgia.

The statement expresses deep concern over the methods used by authorities against opponents of the bill, as well as statements made by oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, honorary chairman of the ruling party ‘Georgian Dream’, who is considered the shadow ruler of Georgia.

A bipartisan group of 14 US senators published a letter to the Georgian government on April 26th, 2024, promising to impose sanctions, visa restrictions, and review financial support to Bidzina Ivanishvili’s regime if the ‘foreign agents bill’ is enacted.

Key points from the congress members’ letter:

We write to express our grave concern regarding the foreign agents bill that your government has reintroduced, a year after ii rightly withdrew it from consideration.

This bill is fundamentally al odds with your government’s professed desire to further integrate into the transatlantic community and the spirit or the 2009 United States-Georgia Charter on Strategic Partnership, which our two countries signed just months after Russian forces invaded your country.

We strongly urge your government to once again withdraw this harmful bill and recommit Georgia to expanding democracy and economic freedom, protecting security and territorial integrity, strengthening the rule of law and respect for human rights as enshrined in the Charter.

The clear pretext of the “foreign agents” bill is to impose control over the very same partners who have worked alongside the Georgian people for decades in support of their transatlantic integration. Put simply, the passage of this bill would undermine the will of the Georgian people who seek a future in the West.

We reject the notion that this bill is modeled on U.S. legislation; instead, we draw your attention to the proposed bill’s similarities to a law against “foreign agents” enacted in Russia by Vladimir Putin in 2012, which was also justified under the guise of “transparency.” As you know, that law has since been used by Putin and his thugs 10 quash opposition to his rule, completing Russia’s descent back into Soviet-style authoritarianism.

We believe the people of Georgia deserve and desire a better, more democratic future. The passage of this law only enables Russia’s malign influence to expand in Georgia.

The rhetoric surrounding this bill is also deeply concerning.

On April 29, former Prime Minister and current Honorary Chairman of Georgian Dream, Bidzina lvanishvili, gave a speech stating that he would “punish” the opposition for alleged crimes committed during its period in power and in the opposition.

Mr. lvanishvili’s speech also insinuated that the United Stales and our partners in Europe have sought to undermine Georgia’s sovereignty, despite the fact that we have steadfastly supported your country’s sovereignty since your independence, including the 16 years since Russia outright invaded and occupied parts of your country in 2008.

We condemn these offensive and atrocious statements by Mr. lvanishvili.

Our concern has significantly escalated due to the government’s response to peaceful protests against the bill.

We are aware of reports of dozens of protestors, including American citizens, being kidnapped off the streets and beaten by police. Last week, the chairman of an opposition party – who is also a sitting member of your parliament – was beaten in the streets of Tbilisi by government special forces.

lnterestingly, Russian arch propagandist and fascist ideologue Alexander Dugin has stated that “Georgia is on the right track,’ and Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has expressed support for the bill.’

That your actions have drawn condemnation from your country’s closest partners and praise from the country that occupies 20% of your sovereign territory should be a clear indication that you are taking Georgia down the wrong path.

The situation in Georgia is clear. The government can choose to listen to the voices of the Georgian people or continue down a dark road to Russian-style authoritarianism.

We state, in no uncertain terms, that choosing this latter path would cause the United States to fundamentally reassess the nature of our relationship. Just as Congress took note of the authoritarian descent in Belarus and passed the bipartisan Belarus Democracy Act of 2004, we are determined to respond to further attacks against the prosperous, Euro-Atlantic future that Georgia deserves.

As such, we urge you to withdraw this bill and other measures that impede the rights and freedoms of the Georgian people, after which we would be glad lo hold direct talks to restore and reinvigorate our strategic partnership.

Further, in the event this harmful legislation is not withdrawn, we would join our colleagues in the Senate in encouraging fundamental changes in U.S. policy toward Georgia, including reconsideration of U.S. financial assistance, the expansion of visa bans to the United States, and financial sanctions on those responsible for undemining Georgia’s democratic development.

Commentary

Ana Natsvlishvili, one of the leaders of the “Lelo” party, wrote on her Facebook page:

“They directly state that the authorities are lying by calling this bill modeled after American standards. They directly state that this is a Russian law and it has the same goal as Putin’s Russian law.

The letter states that just as the Belarus Democracy Act was enacted in response to Lukashenko’s authoritarianism, they will also take steps in response to actions aimed against Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic future.

It should be noted that the Belarus Democracy Act included sanctions against senior officials, cessation of state funding (except for humanitarian missions), and other measures that had a very strong impact on all areas.“

The “foreign agents” bill may undergo its third and final reading in parliament on May 13th. Its supporters, apparently, have enough votes for adoption and may possibly overcome the veto promised by President Salome Zourabichvili.

In a joint letter published on May 10th, 18 media and human rights organizations, including the International Press Institute, stated that this bill, which was recently passed in the second reading in parliament, “provides the authorities with a powerful tool for discrediting, pressuring, and ultimately silencing independent voices, thereby endangering freedom of the press and freedom of expression.”

The contentious bill stipulates that media outlets, non-governmental organizations, and other non-profit organizations must register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign state” if more than 20 percent of their funding comes from abroad.

EU officials have stated that the bill could be a serious obstacle to Georgia’s path to joining the European Union.

The previous version of the bill was introduced by allies of the “Georgian Dream” in 2023 but was withdrawn after widespread public protest.

Critics say it is modeled after a decade-old “foreign agents” law that Russian president Vladimir Putin used to suppress dissent and punish independent institutions.

The Kobakhidze government insists that the law complies with EU standards and is intended only to increase “transparency” and prevent “harmful foreign influence” in the country’s political arena.