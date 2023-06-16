Saakashvili returns to politics in Georgia and intends to "fight traitors at all levels"

Saakashvili returns to politics

Imprisoned ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili said on June 16 that he “intends to be very actively involved in Georgian politics” – though some time ago he announced that he was leaving politics. “The last straw was the parade of traitors that I saw yesterday at the High Council of Achara,” was how he explained this change in his decision.

On June 15, Chairman of the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara Tornike Rizhvadze presented a report on the activities of his government to the Supreme Council and called the August 2008 war “lost”. He accused Mikheil Saakashvili that his government “after the war gave the green light to the representatives of the aggressor country.” Rizhvadze’s statement was met with exclamations of condemnation in the Supreme Council. According to opposition representatives, Rizhvadze’s statement insulted the fighters of the 2008 war.

“The traitors to Georgia have already penetrated all levels in the country. Despite my health, I intend to participate very actively in Georgian politics, in parallel with my activities in Ukraine. We should not wait for Ukraine’s victory with folded hands, we should actively bring it closer, including through our innovative and courageous actions.

From now on, I intend to participate in all “courts” where I can physically. And, as always, I call on all national, anti-Russian, pro-European forces to unite, first of all the National Movement party founded by me,” writes Mikheil Saakashvili on Facebook.

● In prison, Saakashvili’s health deteriorated. Since May 2022, the politician has been in the Vivamed clinic in Tbilisi. More than 20 independent doctors say that Saakashvili is in serious condition.

● Family members and lawyers are demanding a reprieve or release of Saakashvili’s sentence for health reasons and have filed this petition with the court. However, after a series of considerations in February 2023, the court finally denied this request.

● On May 12, 2023, the Strasbourg court also refused Mikhail Saakashvili’s request to transfer him to Poland for treatment. According to the explanation of Saakashvili’s lawyer Shota Tutberidze, the Strasbourg court did not make a final decision on Saakashvili’s case, and this is a temporary measure.

● The Minister of Justice of Georgia said about the decision of the Strasbourg court: “Now it is finally clear that all the actions of the state since the arrival of Mikheil Saakashvili were correct and met the highest standards of human rights.”