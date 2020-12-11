 EU prize banner
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
GenderLife
GenderLife

'Gender equality won't happen by itself.' 3 Georgian women on the path to parity

messenger vk-black email copy print

A 16-day campaign of activism against gender-based violence which began on November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, came to an end on December 10, International Human Rights Day.

On the occasion, JAMnews has put together a series of stories from three Georgian women – Leah Ukleba, Dina Oganova and Nene Kvinikadze – who say that equality will not develop by itself, and that women need awareness of the problem and active action in order to become equal in what is currently a patriarchal society.

Much is changing in Georgia, but women are still far from equality and freedom

Most read

1

Armenia 10th in world in cases per million population. Georgia – 13th, Azerbaijan – 72nd

2

Throat cutting video from Karabakh sends Armenian, Azerbaijani public into uproar – for different reasons

3

The road to Nakhichevan: is Armenia surrendering its territories to Azerbaijan or emerging from blockade?

4

Op-ed: Armenia trusted Russia, but miscalculated

5

Op-ed: What's next in Armenia – loss of sovereignty or global integration?

6

Armenian PM and ex-president accuse each other of 'diplomatic fiasco'

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews