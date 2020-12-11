'Gender equality won't happen by itself.' 3 Georgian women on the path to parity

A 16-day campaign of activism against gender-based violence which began on November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, came to an end on December 10, International Human Rights Day.

On the occasion, JAMnews has put together a series of stories from three Georgian women – Leah Ukleba, Dina Oganova and Nene Kvinikadze – who say that equality will not develop by itself, and that women need awareness of the problem and active action in order to become equal in what is currently a patriarchal society.