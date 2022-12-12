Women in Georgia do five times more housework than men
According to a new study by the National Statistical Service of Georgia (Sakstat), women spend five times as much time on housework as men; 80% of mothers and 38.6% of fathers are involved in raising children.
Mothers also devote five times more time to childcare at 20.4 hours per week, and fathers 3.9 hours per week.
Saxstat conducted the study with the support of UN Women. According to this organization, the results of the study confirm that the majority of family responsibilities in Georgia are performed by women.
This not only limits their employment and career opportunities, but also time for learning, socializing, personal or professional development, and self-care.
The study examined 3,680 households across the country and interviewed 6,074 respondents.
In the case of employment and related activities, the average time spent by men is 1.9 times higher than that of women.
According to the study, the average citizen spends on personal care, including sleep, on average 11.7 hours a day.
Also, the average citizen spends an average of 2.6 hours on employment and related activities, though the average number of hours spent by the employed is 8.2 hours. According to research, the average citizen during the day has:
- 4.2 hours for activities related to culture, leisure, sports and media;
- 2.1 hours – for unpaid family activities related to the household and family;
- 1.4 hours – for socialization, communication, participation in social and religious activities;
- 0.9 hours – for the production of products for own final consumption;
- 0.6 hours for unpaid household and family care;
- 0.3 hours for training;
- 0.1 hour – for internships, volunteering and other types of unpaid work.