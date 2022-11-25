Man burns ex-wife alive in Terjola

A man has brutally murdered his ex-wife in Georgia in the small town of Terjola. On the evening of November 24, the man doused the woman with gasoline and locked her in a room to which he had set fire. The woman perished, but the man managed to escape the room.

The police are investigating under Part 11 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which concerns the deliberate murder of a family member, committed with particular cruelty. Investigative and procedural actions are being carried out and experts have been appointed to examine the incident.

It is reported that the man had a restraining order against him over a violent past with his former wife.

The killing took place a day before November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The Women’s Movement of Georgia celebrates this day with a march. One of their main goals is to change laws on rape.

Domestic violence against women and femicide remain problem issues in Georgia.

In the first ten months of 2022 alone, sixteen women in Georgia have been killed by ex-husbands or partners.

From 2014 to 2022, as many as 190 women have been killed in Georgia.

