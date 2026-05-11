What’s behind armed clash between security forces and soldiers in South Ossetia?

An armed confrontation broke out in Tskhinval, the capital of South Ossetia, after officers from the interior ministry and the defence ministry became involved in a street clash.

The incident reportedly began after a traffic accident involving defence ministry personnel. According to the interior ministry, those involved attempted to leave the scene but were detained and taken to a police station.

However, before they arrived, colleagues and relatives had already gathered outside the station, reportedly intending to take the detainees back from police custody. Witnesses said the confrontation escalated into a fight and eventually gunfire.

Videos filmed at the scene appear to show police officers firing weapons amid an angry crowd and chasing people through the street.

“Police officers were forced to fire warning shots in order to calm the crowd,” investigators later said. “Both suspects are being held in a temporary detention facility at the interior ministry.”

South Ossetia’s military prosecutor has opened a criminal case under Article 318 of the Russian Criminal Code, which covers the use of violence against a government official.

“According to investigators, citizens of the Republic of South Ossetia born in 2004 and 2005, while under the influence of alcohol, were involved in a traffic accident. They later became involved in a confrontation that escalated into violence against interior ministry officers who arrived at the scene as part of an investigative group,” the official statement said.

The incident took place on the evening of 9 May — at the same time Alan Gagloev was meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin. Many saw the shooting in the centre of the capital as further evidence of a worsening political crisis and of Gagloev’s administration losing control of the situation.

Such incidents involving criminal groups or members of the security forces have become increasingly common in Tskhinval, fuelling growing public anger. Many residents believe rising crime and abuses by those meant to enforce the law are exceeding all acceptable limits.

The incident was quickly condemned by the opposition party United Ossetia, which said that in recent years “the people have witnessed criminals and those abusing power escaping accountability”.

“This incident, like others before it, requires a thorough investigation, and those responsible — without exception — must be punished so that no doubts remain about the rule of law. A government incapable of restoring order within its own institutions has no future,” the party said in a statement.

The opposition also pointed to the fact that official structures had effectively ignored the incident for almost a day.

“A state apparatus gripped by deep crisis has lost control, and the situation is moving beyond all acceptable limits. The silence was so striking that it spoke volumes.

“Any attempt to ignore or conceal a conflict of this scale at the highest level only highlights the authorities’ deep incompetence and cynicism towards their own citizens.”

United Ossetia said the events showed that the system had “decayed from within”.

“The inability to respond adequately to internal conflicts is paralysing not only state institutions, but also undermining public confidence in the authorities’ ability to address larger problems.”

The clash between security forces and military personnel has also intensified rumours about the possible early resignation of Alan Gagloev, which have circulated in South Ossetia for several months. Around a year remains before the official end of his presidential term.

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Shooting in Tskhinval