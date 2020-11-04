Fighting in Karabakh. Overview as of November 4

Information from Baku

• During the night the fighting continued in various directions.

• From 8 am on November 4, the Armenian armed forces have been shelling the villages of Gusanli and Gazyan of the Terter region, as well as the villages of Hajilar, Qarakhanli and Boyat of the Agjabedi region – the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

• Aide to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev responded to the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, which spoke about the ‘right of the leadership of Karabakh to retaliate.’ “This is how the Armenian side creates the basis for attacks on civilians in Azerbaijan.”

• “Baku is ready to stop the war. But for this he [the Prime Minister of Armenia] must announce the withdrawal of troops from the occupied territories. But he does not talk of this,”Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.