Fighting in Karabakh. Overview as of November 4
Since September 27, the Azerbaijani and Armenian armies have been fighting in the zone of the Karabakh conflict with the use of armored vehicles, artillery and drones. Both sides accuse each other of shelling settlements. Thousands of people were killed among the military and civilians on both sides. An armistice was declared three times during this time – on October 10, 18 and 26, but each time it was immediately broken. The parties accuse each other of non-compliance with the truce.
Information from Baku
• During the night the fighting continued in various directions.
• From 8 am on November 4, the Armenian armed forces have been shelling the villages of Gusanli and Gazyan of the Terter region, as well as the villages of Hajilar, Qarakhanli and Boyat of the Agjabedi region – the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
• Aide to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev responded to the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, which spoke about the ‘right of the leadership of Karabakh to retaliate.’ “This is how the Armenian side creates the basis for attacks on civilians in Azerbaijan.”
• “Baku is ready to stop the war. But for this he [the Prime Minister of Armenia] must announce the withdrawal of troops from the occupied territories. But he does not talk of this,”Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.
Information from Yerevan
• At night, tension remained at the front. After midnight, an Azerbaijani diversion group unsuccessfully tried to penetrate the city of Shushi, it was also fired at by Smerch missiles, there were no casualties, the Karabakh Ministry of Defense said
• Two civilians were injured in a rocket attack on Stepanakert on the evening of November 3.
• The Armenian Foreign Ministry announced that “in conditions of an existential threat, the Artsakh authorities and the Defense Army have the right to defend their population and counter-strike the enemy.”
• The Armenian Foreign Ministry also accused Azerbaijan of “deliberately shelling the civilian population of Artsakh, especially women and children who are far from the front line.”
• Adviser to the Armenian Prime Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan stated that Armenian-Russian consultations on rendering assistance to Armenia have begun. “The Russian army is in Yeraskh and not far from the Lachin corridor,” he said.
Map of the region where the Karabakh conflict is unfolding