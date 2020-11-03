Fighting in Karabakh. Phosphorus bombs, forest fires – update for November 3

Information from Baku

• On November 2 and 3, battles continue, mainly in the Aghderin, Khojavend, Zangilan and Gubadli directions of the front.

• There is shelling of Azerbaijani border towns from the territory of Armenia: from Berd, Chambarak and Vardenis regions of Armenia towards Tovuz, Gadabay and Dashkesan regions of Azerbaijan.

• Eight more settlements came under the control of the Azerbaijani army, president Ilham Aliyev claims.

• According to Baku, in total 201 settlements have been taken under control. The Fizuli region has been completely liberated (adjacent to Karabakh, was under the control of Armenian forces since the Karabakh war in the early 1990s).

• The aide to the President of Azerbaijan accused Armenia of using phosphorus shells on October 8 in the battles in Fizuli region: “By accusing Azerbaijan of using these shells, Armenia is shifting the blame and trying to evade responsibility.”