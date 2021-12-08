ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Eastern Europe

West could cut Russia from SWIFT, roll out sanctions against Putin's inner circle

messenger vk-black email copy print

US sanctions against Russia

The West is preparing to send a strong message to Russia and deter it from invading Ukraine by rolling out a new sanctions package. The United States and the European Union may cut Russia from the SWIFT international payment system, sanction its largest banks and members of Putin’s inner circle, Russian independent Spectrum publication reports, citing Western media.

According to Bloomberg, with reference to sources familiar with the discussion of restrictive measures, the United States and the European Union may apply a separate package of sanctions against Russia’s largest banks, as well as Russia’s Direct Investment Fund.

According to Bloomberg, the new sanctions may limit Russia’s ability to convert rubles into dollars, euros, and pounds sterling, or prohibit Russia from accessing the SWIFT financial payment system.

This option is regarded as “the most radical”, as it would “harm ordinary citizens”. At the same time, the US is considering limiting the ability of investors to buy Russian debt securities in the secondary market.

According to the agency’s sources, US President Joe Biden intends to convey options of possible sanctions to Vladimir Putin during a video conference of the two heads of state scheduled for December 7.

Sources of the CNN TV channel state that a new package could also include sanctions against Putin’s inner circle, Russian banks, the country’s sovereign debt, energy producers, and disconnect Russia from SWIFT.

According to CNN, the final decision on the sanctions has not yet been made.

Photos on the main page: Tabrez Syed, unsplash.com

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews