fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia - EU
Georgia - EU

"We hope that pro-European forces will prevail" - the President of Georgia met with the President of Germany

messenger vk-black email copy print

Zurabishvili met with the President of Germany

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, met with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

According to the president’s administration, during the meeting in Berlin, the President of Georgia discussed the pre-election situation in the country, which, in her words, is “influenced by Russia,” as well as the situation of the Georgian diaspora, which is facing “artificial obstacles” to participating in the elections.

According to the administration, Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed hope that pro-European forces will prevail in Georgia.

Statement from the President of Georgia’s Administration:

“The President also discussed the issue of creating [by the authorities] problems for non-governmental organizations operating in the country, such as obstacles to carrying out monitoring missions.

The President of Georgia once again reaffirmed to the President of Germany the firm position of the Georgian people, stating that the population of Georgia is entirely pro-European, and the external orientation of the Georgian people has been, is, and will continue to be European.

For his part, the President of Germany noted that he welcomes the initiative of the President of Georgia regarding the ‘Georgian Charter’ and expressed hope that pro-European forces will prevail in Georgia. Steinmeier expressed full support for the Georgian people and their struggle for a European future,” the statement said.

Most read

1

"Never seen anything so disgraceful": Georgia's president on banners of war-torn Ukrainian cities

2

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from September 23-27, 2024

3

Reactions from Azerbaijan regarding Kamala Harris's statement on the right of return for Karabakh Armenians

4

Joe Biden has changed his mind about inviting the prime minister of Georgia to the reception

5

Ruined Ukraine vs. prosperous Georgia: Controversial election banners by the ruling party

6

Opinion from Yerevan: "Turkey's preconditions for Armenia are often voiced from Baku"

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews