Zurabishvili met with the President of Germany

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, met with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

According to the president’s administration, during the meeting in Berlin, the President of Georgia discussed the pre-election situation in the country, which, in her words, is “influenced by Russia,” as well as the situation of the Georgian diaspora, which is facing “artificial obstacles” to participating in the elections.

According to the administration, Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed hope that pro-European forces will prevail in Georgia.

Statement from the President of Georgia’s Administration:

“The President also discussed the issue of creating [by the authorities] problems for non-governmental organizations operating in the country, such as obstacles to carrying out monitoring missions.

The President of Georgia once again reaffirmed to the President of Germany the firm position of the Georgian people, stating that the population of Georgia is entirely pro-European, and the external orientation of the Georgian people has been, is, and will continue to be European.

For his part, the President of Germany noted that he welcomes the initiative of the President of Georgia regarding the ‘Georgian Charter’ and expressed hope that pro-European forces will prevail in Georgia. Steinmeier expressed full support for the Georgian people and their struggle for a European future,” the statement said.