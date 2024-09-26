fbpx
Salome Zourabichvili
Salome Zourabichvili

"Georgia's future is in your hands": The president addresses the diaspora

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili addressed Georgian citizens living abroad, urging them to participate in the parliamentary elections on October 26, which she believes will determine the country’s fate.

I am speaking to you, members of the diaspora, my compatriots.

I want to say that the future of Georgia tomorrow is in your hands. It is in your hands, in my hands, in our hands. We must decide whether Georgia will truly be an independent, European, free, and democratic country or return to an uncertain past, under the influence of Russia—a place where you and your children probably won’t come, won’t return, and won’t want to return.

These elections are crucial, and you must take part. I know how difficult participation has become; unfortunately, polling stations have not been opened for us. However, despite this, I know you are ready to engage actively,” stated Salome Zourabichvili.

The president also reacted today to new campaign banners from the ruling party “Georgian Dream,” which depict war-torn cities in Ukraine, describing them as “shameful.”

“I have never seen anything so disgraceful and offensive to our culture, traditions, history, and faith… Where are you? What a pathetic act to present a poster created in the KGB’s forge to your own people, showing such a lack of dignity and shame!” Zourabichvili wrote on Facebook.

